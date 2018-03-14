Jackalope Jump to support Special Olympics

SHERIDAN — The 2018 Jackalope Jump to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming will take place Saturday at the Goose Valley Fire Department parking lot.

Registration for the event will begin at 11 a.m. and the jump will start at noon.

Organizers are asking area residents to be “Below Zero Heroes” by supporting the fundraiser. Prizes will be awarded for best costume, largest group, most money raised by a group and most money raised by an individual. The Goose Valley Fire Department is located at 2617 Aero Loop in Sheridan.