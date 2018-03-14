Sydney Pursel to perform, speak at Whitney Center for the Arts

SHERIDAN — Sydney Pursel — an interdisciplinary artist specializing in socially engaged, activist, performance, video and new media arts — will perform and give a lecture at the Whitney Center for the Arts March 20 at 4 p.m.

Pursel is the first artist to be awarded the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists. Through art, she explores personal identity drawing from her Indigenous and Irish Catholic roots. Some of Sydney’s projects are used to educate others about food politics, language loss, appropriation and history in addition to projects among her own community focusing on language acquisition, culture and art.

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information, see whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.