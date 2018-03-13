New SCSD1 trustee Krumm brings experience, local knowledge

SHERIDAN — Clint Krumm had planned to have a career as a teacher, but that didn’t quite work out. He taught for one year before turning to fly fishing and bird guiding, along with dog training.

Krumm will now have a chance to impact local education as the newest member of the Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees.

Krumm is filling the at-large position previously held by Mary Schilling, who moved to Sheridan and no longer lives in the SCSD1 boundaries. He interviewed for the position in early February and was officially sworn in before last month’s regular board meeting Feb. 20.

Krumm moved to the area in 2000 and resides outside of Ranchester with his wife and two daughters, who are in fourth and seventh grade. Part of the reason the Krumms came to the area was education.

“We moved here to be in this school district and raise our family here,” he said. “People want to live here and it draws really good teachers.”

SCSD1 board chair Gary Reynolds reached out to Krumm and encouraged him to put his name in for consideration. Krumm almost ran for the board in 2016, so Reynolds knew he had interest.

The other four members on the SCSD1 board interviewed five applicants and asked each applicant a series of questions.

Krumm’s interview lasted about an hour. Reynolds said the board members unanimously decided on Krumm and offered him the position later that same day.

“When you take this position, you’re excited about how you can help,” Krumm said. “It doesn’t take long to realize that all you’ve really done is put a bullseye on your back, (but) I’ve been on boards before and recognize you take the good with the bad.”

Krumm previously served on the board of the Bighorn River Alliance in southern Montana.

In the at-large position, Krumm has the same responsibilities as other trustees but doesn’t represent a specific community. Krumm knows the Tongue River schools well and is learning more about the Big Horn schools and community.

Growing up, Krumm lived in Laramie and Jackson but spent some summers in the Sheridan area. Krumm graduated with a degree in early childhood education from Kansas State and taught at the head start program in Sheridan for one year before guiding and training full-time. As a guide and trainer, Krumm is busy from about March to December. He mainly leads fly fishing tours on the Bighorn River about 75 miles away in Montana.

Krumm has substituted over the years at all three Tongue River schools. This past fall, he was a long-term substitute for two and a half months at Tongue River High School, where he taught freshman and sophomore math.

Krumm also learned at the same time he was teaching. He said the students taught him how to better use technology and he became more familiar with the school’s daily activities.

“I loved it,” Krumm said. “It was a lot of fun. It’s a neat perspective to see how a school operates and I really liked how it operated.”

He said there haven’t been many surprises in the first few weeks on the board, just a lot of reading and learning. Krumm is becoming familiar with board protocol and trying to stay caught up on all the legislative bills regarding education funding, which can be difficult. He also had a few meetings with Reynolds and SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza to get a crash course on what’s going on in the district.

The board has its annual budget meeting at the end of March, which will be affected by recent decisions from the Legislature that will likely implement small cuts to K-12 education.

Krumm’s term expires this November but he plans to run for the position in the fall election.

“Unless I’m incredibly unpopular and do a very poor job, I’d love to run,” he said.

His teaching career didn’t go the way he planned, but now Krumm will use his prior instructional experiences as he moves forward in his new school board role.