SHERIDAN — The Aquila Theatre Company will perform “Hamlet” at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Aquila Theatre Company is one of the foremost producers of touring classical theater in the U.S. Tickets for the show cost $14.50 for adults, $11.50 for seniors and military members and $8.50 for students through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.