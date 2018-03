SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College AgriPark will host the Bobby Harris team roping school this weekend.

The event is limited to eight headers and eight heelers. Participants must sign a liability waiver and those 18 or younger need to be accompanied by an adult.

For additional information, contact Zane Garstad at zgarstad@sheridan.edu or (307) 751-0121.

The cost to participate is $475 per person.

The Sheridan College AgriPark is located at 1 Chris LeDoux Way.