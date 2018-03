SHERIDAN — Participants in Tidbit Saturday will have the chance to explore transmitting with the Cloud Peak Radio and Electronics Group this week. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the program will feature hands-on activities for children.

The program is free, but organizer ask those planning to attend to reserve a spot by calling (307) 675-1150.

The event will take place at the Sheridan County Museum, located at 850 Sibley Circle.