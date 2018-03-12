FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Structure fire, 100 block Cox Valley Road, 6:54 a.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block West 12th Street, 7:16 a.m.

• Sheridan Police Department assist, 50 block West 12th Street, 9:18 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block Warren Avenue, 3:48 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:24 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 200 block West 14th Street, 6:59 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Sex battery, North Main Street, 3:55 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 a.m.

• Accident delayed East Brundage Lane, 5:47 a.m.

• Animal dead, Fifth Street, 7:40 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:45 a.m.

• Illegal parking, East Montana Street, 8:29 a.m.

• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 8:56 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Snow removal, Sheridan area, 11:19 a.m.

• Dog at large, Florence Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Animal found, Marion Court, 1:39 p.m.

• Accident, Fourth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 2:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Timberline Drive, 2:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 3:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 3:59 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Exeter Avenue, 4:49 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Assist agency, Huntington Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Theft of service, North Gould Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 8:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Brundage Lane, 10:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Warren Avenue, 10:24 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 10:44 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:37 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:31 a.m.

• DUI, Fifth Street, 1:47 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 2:48 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:01 a.m.

• Domestic, East Fifth Street, 4:11 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 6:02 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, West 12th Street, 7:07 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Brooks Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 10:32 a.m.

• Domestic, Dana Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 4:13 p.m.

• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 7:16 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Avoca Place, 7:21 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Commercial Avenue, 7:28 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:40 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 8:04 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Park Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:59 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:22 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Scott Street, 11:12 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 am.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.

• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 1:22 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:36 a.m.

• Minor in possession, East Works Street, 1:57 a.m.

• K-9 request, South Main Street, 3:45 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Custer Street, 4:03 a.m.

• Domestic, East Burkitt Street, 4:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, Liberty Court, 10:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Animal found, Summit Drive, 11:26 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Seventh Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Animal incident, Industrial Lane, 1:07 p.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Lane, 1:10 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Drug activity, Dunnuck Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 4:27 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, North Gould Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, King Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Dana Avenue, 6:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Easy Street, 8:35 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Edwards Drive, 8:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:09 p.m.

• Domestic, Townhouse Place, 11:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Theft-cold, Fort Road, 12:27 am.

• Structure fire, Cox Valley Road, 6:50 a.m.

• Fraud, Main Street, Dayton, 8:40 a.m.

• Harassment, Slack Road, Parkman, 11:49 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West 15th Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 8:49 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 7:21 a.m.

• Animal incident, Coyote Lane, 4:14 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Lower Prairie Dog Road and Beatty Gulch Road, 6:16 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Brook Street, Ranchester, 7:09 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:22 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Alarm, Hollow Creek Road, 8:28 a.m.

•Welfare check, Island Road, Big Horn, 2:35 p.m.

• Medical, Dayton 5 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn, 5:04 p.m.

• Assist agency, Townhouse Place, 11:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Valley View Drive, 11:54 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Terri Colette Littlelight, 44, Lodge Grass, Montana, elude an officer, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Haley Marie Woodall, 35, Buffalo, parole revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jared Arthur Howard, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Olivia Caitlin Luckie, 24, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Heidy Maribella Larocca, 19, Sheridan, minor in possession of alcohol, domestic battery, property destruction and deface, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Paul Sackett Haworth, 54, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Dominick Ray Atchinson, 20, Sheridan, unlawful contact, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 4

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 65

