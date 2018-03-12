Jaycees organize annual St. Patrick’s Day race

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jaycees have again organized the Run ‘Til You’re Green races for Saturday at Kendrick Park.

The races will include a 1-mile, 5K and 10K race. The cost to participate is $25 in advance or $30 if you sign up the day of the event. Pre-registration may be completed at www.itsyourrace.com. Children 10 and younger participate for free.

Race-day registration begins at 9:30 am. and the races begin at 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the greenest outfit and best-dressed dog.

For more information, contact Michelle Edwards with the Sheridan Jaycees at (307) 751-1533.

