MLGS student takes 2nd place in Billings speech competition

SHERIDAN — Austin Eychaner, a fourth-grader attending Martin Luther Grammar School in Sheridan, finished in second place for his recitation at the fifth annual Lutheran Schools “Speak Up” Tournament. Eychaner was one of five MLGS students selected to participate in the speech competition March 5.

Eychaner was inspired by his favorite president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and chose to recite the Bible texts cited in the president’s inauguration.

The competition featured scholars in third through eighth grade giving their own orations. These speeches included memorized Bible texts, memorized poetry and memorized public addresses. Students from surrounding classical schools met at Trinity Lutheran School in Billings, Montana.

The tournament continues to provide an opportunity for young scholars to learn the art of public speaking and has been an annual event looked forward to by elder students of MLGS.