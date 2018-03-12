FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Tickets for Banff Mountain Film Festival on sale now

Home|News|Local News|Tickets for Banff Mountain Film Festival on sale now

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival are now on sale through the WYO box office.

The event, organized by the Wyoming Wilderness Association, allows attendees to get off the beaten path and explore the outdoors with some of the best films from the festival.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, but tickets tend to sell quickly.

Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for students.

Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, by phone at (307) 672-9084 or at the WYO box office, located at 42 N. Main St.

By |March 12th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS