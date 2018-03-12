Veteran who took own life identified

SHERIDAN — A local veteran died by suicide Saturday morning in the Sheridan Police Department parking lot after officers attempted talking to him.

According to SPD officials, Mark Underhill, 66, was believed to be a patient of the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Underhill called 911 and spoke with dispatchers. Underhill made his plans known and told dispatchers he was in the parking lot in front of the police station.

SPD officials said they had prior contact with the man.

While officers tried talking to Underhill, he took his life with a gunshot to the head at approximately 7 a.m. Underhill had been a resident of Sheridan County, though for how long was unclear.