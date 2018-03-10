Broncs use OT to advance to title game

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team didn’t exactly start its state semifinal game against Kelly Walsh strong.

However, the Broncs did close with authority.

Sheridan rallied for a 55-44 overtime win over the Trojans to advance to the state title game Saturday at 8 p.m at the Casper Events Center.

The Broncs will face the winner between Campbell County and Evanston, which began its semifinal game around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

“It’s kind of been the same all year,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “Our guys never give up, whether we are up or down or bound to lose. I think our kids have great competitive edge, and they’re going to compete until the end, win or lose.

“They did a good job of that tonight.”

Sheridan only scored 17 points in the game’s first 16 minutes, but picked it up in the second half. The Broncs closed with a 14-point fourth quarter that erased a nine-point halftime deficit and sent the game to overtime tied at 39.

Sheridan took its first lead with just 2:14 remaining in regulation on a bucket from Aaron Woodward, and Parker Christensen’s basket with 1:15 left in the game sent the contest to an extra session.

The Broncs didn’t mess around in overtime, scoring the first 10 points in just over two minutes to take a commanding lead. Christensen scored the overtime’s first field goal — an old-fashioned 3-point play — that Kelly Walsh’s Ross Padilla took exception to and as result the Trojans’ guard was assessed a technical foul.

Sheridan’s Blayne Baker stepped to the charity strip and canned both free throws and Sheridan never looked back.

Tristan Bower led Sheridan with 16 points, while Gus Wight and Sam Lecholat came off the bench to tally 11 and nine points, respectively.

“We had bench guys step up today that did a lot,” Martini said. “They were huge for us down the stretch.”

The Broncs are a combined 0-4 against the Camels and Red Devils. Campbell County swept Sheridan during the regular season before beating the Broncs for a third time during the regional tournament.