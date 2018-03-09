What does executive session mean?

SHERIDAN — Governing bodies sometimes need to keep topics out of the public eye, like ongoing litigation or national security issues.

The main way school, city, county and state boards do this is through executive session, a confidential process closed to the public. Legally, there are 11 reasons for a governing body to go into executive session. In addition to earlier examples, reasons include an issue harmful to public security; student discipline; the potential purchase of property or real estate; consideration of confidential gifts, donations and bequests; and determining the term, parole or release of an individual in a correctional facility.

No action can be taken in executive session, however. Oftentimes, boards discuss confidential matters and then go into open session for a few minutes to officially take action based on the discussion in executive session.

The Wyoming Legislature enacted the Public Meetings Act in 1973 under the principle that governing bodies conduct business in an open, transparent manner. The law has been amended over the past 45 years, but its general principle has remained. It also required sufficient advance notice of each regular meeting and at least eight hours notice before a special meeting. Violation of the Public Meetings Act is a civil penalty and results in a fine of at most $750.

For executive sessions, the act states: “Minutes and proceedings of executive sessions shall be confidential and produced only in response to a court order, except for portions of minutes reflecting a member’s objection to the executive session.”

A 1983 Wyoming Supreme Court public records case of Sheridan Newspapers v. City of Sheridan ruled that to withhold information from the public, the release of information must be harmful to the public’s interest and the harm must outweigh the public’s right to know.

The last court case related to public meetings that went to the Wyoming Supreme Court occurred a few years ago. The court ruled in favor of Sheridan Newspapers in May 2015 after Sheridan Newspapers sued Sheridan County School District 2 over proper use of executive session and if the deliberative process exemption applies to open meetings.

The court ruled that SCSD2 had improperly used executive session to discuss a proposed multi-purpose recreational facility and that deliberations should be held in public. Bruce Moats, an expert in open meeting laws and Cheyenne attorney for Wyoming newspapers, represented Sheridan Newspapers in the case.

Executive sessions usually occur during a regular board meeting. Executive sessions are different than special meetings, which occur separately from regular meetings. In a special meeting and executive session, the board must stick to the agenda topics. Moreover, some special meetings go into executive session.

Executive session is permissive, meaning boards can — but don’t have to — use it. The frequency with which executive sessions occur depends on the governing body. For Sheridan County school boards, the vast majority of executive sessions discuss personnel and usually last between 30 and 90 minutes.

The Northern Wyoming Community College District board met in executive session three times in 2017, which included two days of executive sessions in October. NWCCD board chair Norleen Healy said the board attorney is present in all executive sessions.

Moats said attorney-client confidentiality is limited in executive session.

“Just because an attorney is in the room doesn’t make the discussion appropriate for attorney-client privilege,” Moats said. “Often, [governing bodies] will go in (to executive session) on something, they’ll get the advice and then they’ll go ahead and discuss what to do. That discussion should be open.”

The Sheridan County School District 1 board met in executive session nine times in 2017 and five times so far in 2018. SCSD1 board chair Gary Reynolds said the board talks with its attorney to determine if something qualifies for executive session.

“We all know that executive session is one of those things that you don’t violate,” Reynolds said. “You don’t do that and don’t start thinking you can do that when you’re not sure.”

The SCSD2 board went into executive session during every regular board meeting — 13 times total — in 2017 and has done so in the first three meetings of 2018 as well. Similarly, the Sheridan County School District 3 board met in executive session at least once every month — 15 times total — in 2017 and did so during its regular January and February meetings in 2018.

Moats said personnel reasoning is often misunderstood. It should be used specifically for discussions of an individual, not for the potential elimination of jobs due to a decrease in funding.

Also regarding personnel matters, if a person is the subject of discussion, he or she can ask for an open session. Oftentimes, though, the closed nature of executive session means a person doesn’t know he or she is the topic of discussion.

If one thinks an executive session may be improper, it is possible to ask for a preliminary injunction before the meeting so that a court can determine the legality of the session. However, that can be difficult due to the relatively short meeting notice time and sometimes vague descriptions of topics discussed in executive session.

Boards should reveal the subject up for discussion in executive session but don’t have to reveal the content. For example, a school board should say it will discuss the potential expulsion or suspension of a student but doesn’t necessarily have to reveal the student’s name or the content of the discussion.

Furthermore, if a board is talking about a potential purchase of property, it only qualifies for executive session if the discussion could lead to an increase in price. If the potential seller knows about the board’s interest, the discussion should be open.

Moats believes governing bodies ought to be cautious about going into executive session. If citizens have questions or concerns, the board can explain its reasoning if the discussion takes place in public. If a discussion takes place in executive session, the board cannot explain what happened, which could lead to rumors and speculation.

“Often it’s more about public understanding than it is about some type of watchdog thing,” Moats said. “Even if people disagree with [a board decision], if they are able to at least see the process that went through there, I think they’re much more accepting of the decision.”

As the numbers show, executive sessions, at least in Sheridan County, aren’t uncommon within public meetings. Determining when executive sessions are 100 percent necessary, however, is a tougher question to answer.