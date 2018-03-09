What does it for you?

One of my favorite bike rides last year was an out-and-back from my house in Sheridan up to the first parking lot at Red Grade Trails with my friend Aaron.

It was a dreary October morning when we left the house — 47 degrees and not a sliver of blue sky through the cloudy mat looming mere feet above our heads, threatening rain.

As we headed out of town, it started to sprinkle.

We were racing the clock because Aaron had an 11:30 engagement. In his mind, this meant biking to the intersection of the roads in Big Horn and turning around. We’d have to call it a short day, he told me kindly, knowing I’d protest.

To me, constraints on outdoor activities do something in my head. The activity under constraint enters my consideration and comes out — every single time — as a bigger, better, more epic activity than before. Call it compressed fun.

With only a couple hours, I figured we could push it. Fly past the intersection, up the mountain and to the base parking lot of Red Grade Trails. This adds about 400 percent difficulty to the ride, for those of you who haven’t biked it. And it seemed perfect.

After years of experience with myself — and my friends — I’ve learned that if I suggest the more epic activity, it is usually followed by a resounding, “No.”

So, trying to go farther in less time meant I also needed to distract Aaron with an endless stream of entertaining stories so he wouldn’t guess my plan — all while setting a faster pace so we could get him back in time. (It helps to think of the early Oregon Trail computer games: Aaron wants his oxen moving at a moderate pace — fewer people get dysentery, etc. I, on the other hand, want our oxen moving together at the grueling pace.)

With good enough stories, this had the potential to be the Sunday of (my) dreams.

And against all odds, it worked. (Partly due to the freezing rain that made it too cold to slow down, let alone stop to discuss as we flew past the intersection.) I just kept pedaling, and much to my utter joy, so did Aaron.

A couple of hours later, having stopped once at the top to high-five, and then again in Big Horn to warm our frozen fingers beneath our underarms, we neared Main Street in Sheridan.

As we crossed Coffeen Avenue, with rain cascading off the front of our helmets, I mentioned that we’d really lucked out with weather. And I meant it. After all, it was great when we started and only became a freezing downpour once we turned around by Red Grade Trails.

In response, Aaron looked at me with a genuine grin — one that only a true friend could muster. “It’s just different for you, isn’t it?” he said before veering off to the WYO for his Sunday morning shift.

“Is it?” I thought as I pedaled home, sopping wet, overflowing with endorphins and smiling ear to ear.

An hour later at home, I imagined Aaron sitting at the WYO soundboard — chilled to the bone and unhappy with me for dragging him on an adventure far more intense than he’d bargained for — when I got this text.

“SO WORTH IT.”

And it turns out that getting that text was actually the best part of my already amazing day.

My question for you is: What does it for you, and how do you share what you love with others?

We want to know. Email me at katie@sheridanclt.org.

Katie Belton is the director of marketing and community engagement for the Sheridan Community Land Trust.