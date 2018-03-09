Fish biologist to retire after more than 31 years with WGFD

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Region fish management biologist Bill Bradshaw has announced his retirement from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department after more than 31 years of service. His last day of work will be March 15.

Bradshaw grew up in Walla Walla, Washington, and while in high school worked in the wheat fields of the area. After stops in a number of states and jobs across the country and 10 years of statewide work collecting habitat modeling data needed to secure in-stream flow water rights, he transferred to the Sheridan Region in 1996 as a regional fisheries management biolgist. While many of his duties during the last 22 years were somewhat “routine,” Bradshaw also took on some noteworthy projects. He was involved with graduate level research in the northern Bighorn Mountains, the Belle Fourche drainage and Cloud Peak Wilderness lakes. He was instrumental in sampling and managing Cloud Peak Wilderness lakes on the east side of the Bighorn Mountains. He made trips to most of them and became the “go-to” person regarding questions or issues about wilderness lakes in the Sheridan Region.

Bradshaw began a project to identify historic native Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout distribution on the east side of the Bighorn Mountains and surveyed hundreds of stream miles to determine if any native populations still existed. This led to ongoing efforts to keep the once common Yellowstone Cutthroat on the Bighorn Mountain landscape, including reestablishing them to about 15 miles of the Little Tongue River.

As the principal investigator of LAK Reservoir near Newcastle, Bradshaw evaluated and implemented the conversion of this water from a marginal trout fishery with overabundant green sunfish, to one managed for coolwater species such as tiger muskie and walleye. Angler use increased considerably as a result of his efforts to improve the fishery.

Cooperating with private land owners who provided access to the Powder River, Bradshaw documented the distribution and relative abundance of Shovelnose Sturgeon and Sturgeon Chub. Bradshaw’s efforts greatly expanded what is known about these two important native fish species.

Bradshaw was active in the American Fisheries Society and served as President of the Colorado/Wyoming Chapter and the Western Division and served on the National Governing Board.

Reflecting upon his career, Bill noted simply, “It’s been a good ride.”