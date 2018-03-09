Still time to winter camp

SHERIDAN — The sun has started to stay up later, some patches of grass have peaked through the snow and the temperatures have begun their gradual ascent. Spring has just about arrived. However, plenty of time still remains to go winter camping.

The Bighorn Mountains provide countless outdoor opportunities. Whether you just want to embark on a stress-free hike or backpack for weeks at a time, Wyoming’s second tallest mountain range is quite accessible for Sheridan County residents.

You don’t need a deep understanding of nature or an endless love for the outdoors to enjoy camping in the cold winter months.

“Some people want to ski the entire Cloud Peak Wilderness and camp out along the way,” said Sara Evans Kirol, recreation forester for the Bighorn National Forest. “… Some people just like it for recreation, just like in the summer. They just want to have that overnight experience out in the woods.”

Many locals frequent the Bighorn National Forest, accessing the mountains just west of Dayton on Highway 14. Sibley Lake, Dayton Gulch Road or anywhere along Road 15 are popular spots where Kirol has seen people winter camp. It’s as easy as hiking to a spot that appeals to the eye and setting up camp.

Once you find a place, creating a habitable space for the evening becomes the priority. While tent camping is still an option in the winter, and quite popular, some people build snow caves or snow huts for their sleeping arrangements.

Kirol has built snow huts that can house as many as 10 people. One thing to be mindful of when constructing a snow hut — which can take multiple hours to complete — is structural integrity. Snow caves can collapse and injure or suffocate people inside.

A snow hut isn’t going to make things significantly warmer, and that’s why it’s imperative to possess the correct equipment to brave the Wyoming outdoors during the cold months. If you elect to bring a tent, a four-season tent is the recommended option. Since temperatures can dip well below zero in the high country, having a metal water bottle or a means to warm water is important, as well.

But perhaps the most crucial piece of equipment is your sleeping bag.

“Having all the gear is key, and a sleeping bag, that’s pretty important,” Kirol said. “That could save your life.”

Sleeping bags have temperature ratings, meaning that if, for example, it’s a 20-degree sleeping bag, users should remain comfortable if temperatures don’t descend below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. That isn’t to say you shouldn’t wear long underwear or additional warm clothes while wrapped up in the sleeping bag. The rating systems assume the user is wearing other warm clothes while in the bag.

Wildlife is much less active in the winter, but people that winter camp should still remain mindful of the critters they can and cannot see. When camping in any month, it’s important to not interact with or fluster wildlife.

However, animals during the winter are most vulnerable because they’re attempting to make it through to spring, which can prove difficult in northern Wyoming.

“It’s a pretty critical time for them because they’re in survival-mode,” Kirol said. “We need to make sure we aren’t doing anything to make it harder for them. … Disturbing them could deplete their resources and that fat they’ve saved up.”

Avalanches and navigation are other aspects of winter camping people should take note of. Avalanches can happen at any time, but especially closer to springtime as the snow begins to melt and becomes more unstable. The forest also looks quite a bit different in the winter months, so no matter how familiar you are with an area, you should always be comfortable with a compass or GPS to help get around.

When you’re satisfied with your experience, it’s always important to ‘leave no trace.’ Pick up any and all trash and deconstruct structures like snow caves.

Basically, do your best to make it appear as if you weren’t there.

That not only helps the environment but also gives people afterward a more rewarding outdoor experience.

Winter camping comes with its fair share of challenges along with its many perks. Winter precautions should still be taken when enjoying the great outdoors.