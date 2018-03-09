Lady Generals’ season ends against Western Nebraska

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team’s season came to an end Thursday in the Region IX Tournament quarterfinals. The No. 4-seeded Lady Generals fell to No. 1-seeded Western Nebraska 80-62 in a game played at Casper College.

The Cougars defeated the Lady Generals both times during the regular season by a combined 49 points and didn’t have any problem dispatching Sheridan Thursday. Western Nebraska led by double-figures in the first half and ballooned its advantage to close to 30 points in the second half.

Sheridan finished the year with a 15-17 overall record.