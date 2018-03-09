Broncs lead wire-to-wire to advance to semis

SHERIDAN — The old sports adage states that beating a team three times remains one of the more difficult things to accomplish. The Sheridan High School boys basketball team debunked that to extend its season Thursday afternoon.

The No. 3-seeded Broncs led wire-to-wire en route to a 73-64 win over No. 2-seeded Rock Springs in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at Kelly Walsh High School.

“We are super happy with the win,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “The first round of state is always hard, so we are excited.”

Sheridan advances to play No. 4-seeded Kelly Walsh Friday at 7:30 p.m. after the Trojans upset No. 1-seeded Cheyenne East Thursday. The Broncs toppled the Trojans 54-30 in Cheyenne in early January in the two teams’ only meeting.

Rock Springs entered Thursday as the best rebounding team in the state, and second best in scoring, and the Broncs took those two marks as a personal challenge.

They passed with flying colors.

“We just kind of wanted to prove that we can do those types of things too,” Martini said. “We are pretty excited about how we played defense and with how we rebounded.”

Sheridan outrebounded Rock Springs 54-37 as Parker Christensen led the way on the glass with a game-high 19 rebounds.

“Our kids did a great job being able to get rebounds and get put-backs,” Martini said. “That’s really what kept us going the entire game.”

Tristan Bower led a balanced scoring attack for Sheridan with 20 points and four assists. Christensen logged a double-double with 15 points to go alongside his bounty of rebounds, and Blayne Baker stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Baker’s bucket with 6:05 to play in the third frame gave Sheridan its largest lead of the game at 37-16. The Tigers trimmed their deficit to 11 late in the third period. However, Gus Wright scored all six of his points in the final 1:30 to help stabilize the Broncs, who led 45-32 ahead of the fourth quarter.

Rock Springs continued to cut into Sheridan’s lead, making it a seven-point game with 6:08 left, but never drew closer. The Broncs handled the Tigers’ full-court press with poise, for the most part, and Christensen tallied 10 of his 15 points in the game’s final eight minutes to propel Sheridan into the semifinals.

Sheridan’s defense suffocated Rock Springs during the first half. The Tigers only had four points in the opening eight minutes as the Broncs held an eight-point lead. Sheridan’s offense found itself during the second stanza, and the Broncs doubled their lead to 32-16 at halftime.

Final

Sheridan………14 18 13 28 — 73

Rock Springs….4 12 16 29 — 61

Scoring

Sheridan — Bower 20, Christensen 15, Baker 12, Woodward 9, Wright 6, Lecholat 5, Sessions 3, Ross 3

Rock Springs — Buell 20, Lionberger 11, McMurray 8, Okere 7, Spence 6, Jones 5, Reese 4

Rebounds

Sheridan 54 (Christensen 19); Rock Springs 37 (Lionberger 7)

Assists

Sheridan 12 (Bower 4); Rock Springs 8 (Lionberger, Spence, Buell 2)