Generals pull away for big win over Lopes

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Ladan Ricketts did what he does best for the majority of the Generals’ Region IX Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday. He came off screens, found open space beyond the arc and took advantage, knocking down five 3-pointers.

However, it was what Ricketts did in the waning seconds of top-seeded Sheridan’s 92-73 win over No. 4-seeded Lamar Community College that earned him a locker-room mobbing. Ricketts — on a team littered with high flyers — threw down an unexpected two-handed dunk of his own in a victory that earned the Generals a spot in the semifinals.

“It’s a sophomore in the region tournament,” SC head coach Matt Hammer said. “I think it’s like the juniors and seniors at the four-year level. They’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I think you could see it on Sophomore Night against Northwest. There’s just something different about him. Ladan understands now that every possession is important and how much every possession means.

“Him playing with that confidence is rubbing off on the other guys.”

Sheridan advances to play No. 2-seeded Western Nebraska in the semifinals Friday at 5 p.m., with the victor taking on the winner of the Trinidad State Community College-Otero Junior College contest Saturday.

“(Western Nebraska is) extremely talented,” Hammer said. “They shoot the ball really, really well from 3. And they have some guys that are definitely capable of getting to the basket and breaking the defense down.”

Ricketts finished with a team-high 22 points, only missing one shot. Camron Reece appeared to be back to his old self since suffering an ankle injury late in the regular season as he logged a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. AJ Bramah also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Channel Banks and Josh Bagley chipped in 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Sheridan connected on 56.1 percent (37 of 66) of its field-goal attempts and made an efficient 8 of 13 attempts from 3-point land. Lamar hit 49.3 percent (33 of 67) of its field goals but only made 5 of its 22 shots from behind the 3-point line.

The Lopes hung around and led for stretches during the opening half. Sheridan threw its best punch at the tail end of the first half to take a 44-37 lead into the locker room.

Lamar trimmed its deficit to as little as two points on multiple occasions in the second half but couldn’t overtake Sheridan.

“We got some stops and we had a lot of stops that led to fast-break points for us,” Hammer said. “Ladan made some big 3s for us in the second half that extended our lead a little bit.

“In the first half, we gave up 37 points, and we just didn’t get into a flow because we couldn’t consistently get stops.”

The Generals methodically pulled away down the home stretch as they continued to bolster their national tournament hopes and kept their dream of a Region IX championship alive.

Final

Lamar…….37 36 — 73

Sheridan….44 48 — 92

Scoring

Lamar — Boone 32, Caldwell 20, Bonds 12, Peck 7, Holliday 2

Sheridan — Ricketts 22, Reece 21, Bramah 18, Banks 16, Bagley 10, Dowell 3, Sutherlin 2

Rebounds

Lamar 34 (Bonds 11); Sheridan 36 (Bramah, Reece 10)

Assists

Lamar 21 (Bonds, Caldwell 5); Sheridan 14 (Bagley 5)