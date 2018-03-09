Sheridan College library highlights Women’s History Month

Nearly 150 years have passed since Wyoming granted women the right to vote in 1869, the first state to do so. Moreover, Wyoming is called The Equality State and the state motto is “equal rights.”

Congress officially recognized March as Women’s History Month in 1987. March 8 has been designated International Women’s Day since 1911.

A display at the Sheridan College Kooi Library this month will honor the progress of women’s rights in the state and country. The display, “In Pursuit of Equality (Women in Wyoming),” focuses on three notable women from the Equality State: Nellie Tayloe Ross, Thyra Thomson and Elizabeth Byrd.

Tayloe Ross was the 14th governor of Wyoming from 1925-27 and the first woman governor of any U.S. state.

She remains Wyoming’s only female governor. Tayloe Ross was also director of the United States Mint from 1933-53.

In 1962, Thomson became the first woman elected Wyoming Secretary of State. She held the position for 24 years and occasionally served as acting governor. Thomson also advocated for equal pay and recognition for women in the workplace and emphasized affordable day care.

Byrd was the first African-American elected to the Wyoming Legislature. She served in the House from 1980-88 and Senate from 1988-92. Byrd was part of legislation that increased handicapped parking, created social service programs for adults and established Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a state holiday.

Larissa Bonnett, director of campus life and housing at Sheridan College, said it is crucial to acknowledge the historical contributions of women.

“Bringing up the influential women that have helped shape the country and the world is important,” Bonnett said. “So many times, our history books are filled with male figures that we forget about the women that also made a stand and also helped shape the country.”

The Kooi Library received 24 photographs from the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming and will display them throughout the library. The college’s partnership with the AHC began last November for Native American History Month. It continued for Black History Month in February and will carry on in April and May for Asian American History and Jewish American History months, respectively.

In addition to photos, the library will display a number of fiction and nonfiction books written by women near one of the library entrances. National and international authors like Virginia Woolf, Audre Lorde and Margaret Atwood will be showcased. Book genres will include feminist theory, women’s life experiences, social change and biographies of United States first ladies.

The library hasn’t had this type of display during Women’s History Month for a few years. It is related to the college’s diversity and inclusion efforts, stemming from incidents last fall where racial slurs were written on the door of two Native American students.

No lectures have been held in the library yet, and photographs and books are more of a passive display, so there hasn’t been a high volume of direct feedback. However, novelist Yaa Gyasi spoke on campus Thursday evening about her debut novel, “Homegoing.”

Furthermore, Sheridan College librarian Michelle Boule, who will set up the displays, said some faculty and staff members have complimented the exhibits so far.

“They appreciate us highlighting some different things, different aspects of Wyoming culture,” Boule said. “We’re not just cowboys. Wyoming has a pretty rich history.”

Bonnett hopes the displays and Gyasi’s visit helped open students’ eyes to issues that still need to be addressed.

“It is exposing our students to the inequity that is still happening,” Bonnett said. “Everybody thinks [women] have equal rights. It may be equal but it’s not equitable.”

Bonnett defines equitable as providing resources to those with less access to services like higher education. She said it means providing men and women equal opportunity to advance both personally and professionally.

By emphasizing pioneers like Tayloe Ross, Thomson and Byrd, the college wants to both inform and point out the improvements that still need to be made.