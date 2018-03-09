Acme reclamation project moving toward clean-up

ACME — The Department of Environmental Quality will begin cleaning up the area around the the former Acme power plant this summer.

The project partners also connected with a Yale intern to complete a website for the project.

In addition, as the Acme power plant reclamation project continues through preliminary tests and studies, Martine Wong, a student from Yale University, has worked on creating a website for the project.

The website will serve as a central location for updates, suggestions and support.

The Sheridan Community Land Trust previously utilized interns with the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies for water resources and land use planning research. SCLT executive director Brad Bauer set up the meeting between the Sheridan County Conservation District and Yale intern coordinator Charlie Bettigole. The two helped connect Wong to the project.

While previous projects with interns came before Bauer took the lead as executive director at SCLT, he sees the benefit of working with students. They bring a differing perspective, energy and availability that other groups may not be able to contribute.

“In this instance with the website, I don’t think the Conservation District or the Sheridan Community Land Trust or any other partners working on the Acme project would have had the time or the capacity to develop the website,” Bauer said.

Wong and the groups are still working on the logistics of the website. For now, information and updates remain available on the Conservation District’s site.

SCCD manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the new website will include opportunities for community members to contribute financially, as the project continues seeking grants and donations. A combination of state and federal programs, foundation grants, private donations, local government sources and other partners contributed more than $200,000 into the project already. A project summary said as the project progresses, expenses associated with reclamation, outreach and reuse planning will increase. Ninety percent of the project costs lie in initial assessments and project initiation.

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Targeted Brownfields Assessment in 2017 determined significant volumes of asbestos, large quantities of lead-based paint, drums with unknown contents and other various metals, petroleum hydrocarbons and carcinogens currently contaminate the property now fully owned by SCCD. Contamination was identified in surface soils, groundwater, sediments and building materials throughout the site.

While partners anticipated full completion of the project in five to 10 years, they enrolled the site in the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s voluntary remediation program. The program provides multiple options or reclamation, the report said.

A community visioning session in August found using the area as an outdoor recreation center with river access as the most popular redevelopment idea, followed by a science or teaching center, natural park with trails and a water park or a botanical garden.

“The priority is certainly addressing the contamination, using these funding sources that came available,” Rogaczewski said. “So we’re more in the technical aspects of addressing contamination at the present time before we can have more in-depth discussions on the reuse.”

Rogaczewski did not set a specific date for the website’s completion but said the partners anticipate another community meeting in late summer or early fall once the DEQ initiates or completes the planned initial clean up.