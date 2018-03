SHERIDAN — A small structure fire on the 70 block of Cox Valley Road resulted in minimal damage Friday morning.

Goose Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department and Rocky Mountain Ambulance all responded to the home at approximately 6:51 a.m. The blaze lasted about 45 minutes.

The fire started from a plug-in portable heater with a bad cord that overheated and started a small fire. Damages included some burned clothes and slight smoke damage in the back room of the home.