Meadowlark Elementary placed on lockdown; no threat determined

SHERIDAN — A legal shooting of a semi-automatic rifle 1.5 miles away from Meadowlark Elementary School resulted in a temporary lockdown at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday. Approximately 10 law enforcement officers from Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

Meadowlark Elementary was placed on lockdown for approximately 23 minutes while law enforcement searched the area.

More reports of gunshots fired in the area were gathered upon further investigation. An individual reported legally shooting a semi-automatic rifle south of the area. No criminal violations were reported for discharging the firearm. Officers stayed in the area as school let out.