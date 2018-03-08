Ranchester submits mill request, seeks planning commissioners

RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council signed a resolution securing the ask for eight mills from the Sheridan County Commission. Council also discussed the vacancies currently in the town planning commission.

The resolution for mills comes before every budget year. The mills asked for by Ranchester to the county commission help fund the town of Ranchester’s fiscal year. Eight is the maximum number of mills for which the town may ask the county commission. The ask, due by May, was completed by council and town of Ranchester staff Tuesday night and will be sent to the county commissioners for review.

The town of Ranchester also seeks two additional volunteers to fill vacant spots for the planning commission.

The planning commission in Ranchester also serves as the board of adjustment. It needs five to seven people to be a complete group.

The current planning commission would like to take a proactive approach and begin looking at future projects.