Get out, have fun, help local nonprofits

We’ve reached the time of year when many local nonprofit organizations have fundraisers on the calendar. You can enjoy a night on the town while simultaneously supporting the great work so many service organizations tackle on a day-to-day basis.

We’ve already experienced the DSA Wine Fest and Get Out and Shop and we even had a few local Girl Scouts organize a kitten shower.

There’s plenty to come, though. Here’s a quick (certainly not all-inclusive) peek:

• Empty Bowl — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies has set its annual fundraiser for March 22 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. The event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. and is meant to mirror meals many individuals experience in homeless shelters or soup kitchens. The cost to attend is $25 per family, $10 per adult and $5 per child. Kids 5 and younger eat free.

• Bottom’s Up Bash — The annual event set for April 6 at 7 p.m. helps raise awareness and funding to fight colon cancer. This year’s event will include music from the Midlife Chryslers and a silent auction. The event will be at the Elks Lodge and the cost is $10 per person.

• Rotary Dueling Pianos Fundraiser — Live music from dueling duos and fun and entertainment fill this fundraiser set for April 13. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $55 in advance. Funds will benefit the local Rotary Club.

• Light of Hope — The Compass Center for Families will host its annual Light of Hope breakfast April 27 to honor those who have served children and families in Sheridan County. It’s a free breakfast for attendees but serves as a fundraising outreach as well. Keep your morning free for the last Friday in April.

• The Pink Flamingo — This event took a hiatus but will come back May 12 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. This event benefits Reproductive Health Care of the Bighorns. The event will include food, music, dancing, games and more. Tickets are $35 per person and can be found at eventbrite.com.

These are only a few of the upcoming events to benefit local nonprofits. Make sure you’re checking local calendars and The Sheridan Press for updates and additional information.

There are so many magical things happening here, get out and get involved.