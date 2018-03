Kindness matters

Re: Press article Feb. 23

That was a positive article about the “Caught Being Kind” initiative at Sheridan High School. The initiative has started with reward of T-shirts. The real reward for being kind is the act itself and the feelings one gains from that action. I see it displayed repeatedly in and around Sheridan. It is one of the values we share in this community and another reason we enjoy living here.

Jack Landon Jr.

Sheridan