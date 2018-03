SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the musical group Dervish.

Dervish has been bringing Irish traditional music to the world for more than 25 years.

The March 15 show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $26.50 for adults, $21.50 for seniors and military and $17 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.