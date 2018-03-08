Wohl to offer poetry workshop

SHERIDAN — Jane Wohl will offer a three-day workshop March 12, 14 and 16 from 2-4:30 p.m. each day.

The poetry workshop will help attendees improve or develop skill with a variety of poetic styles and forms. All writing skills are welcome.

The cost to participate is a $50 suggested fee for senior registered with The Hub on Smith, and $75 for all others. Supplies are included.

Wohl is an experienced writing teacher who has published three volumes of poetry as well as short stories and essays.

For additional information, contact The Hub on Smith at (307) 672-2240 or stop by 211 Smith St.