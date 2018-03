SHERIDAN — This month’s edition of Second Sundays Film at the Whitney Center for the Arts will feature a screening of the film “Ran.”

Adam Jahiel will introduce the film, which reimagines Shakespeare’s “King Lear” as an epic set in 16th-century Japan.

The show will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $5 per person and are available at the door. Sheridan College students are admitted free of charge.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.