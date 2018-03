SHERIDAN — Registration for the summer programs offered by Science Kids is now open.

Science Kids provides educational summer classes for children between the ages of 3 and 12 years old. The classes include topics like “Creeks and Critters,” “Audobon Adventures” and “Hands-On Nature,” among others.

For a full list of classes and to sign up, see www.science-kids.org.

Scholarships are available.