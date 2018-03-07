Kenneth Grant wins Stars of Tomorrow

SHERIDAN — The annual Kiwanis Stars of Tomorrow youth talent show continued a tradition that began in the 1940s last month at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. This year’s event featured 23 performances divided into high school, junior high and elementary school divisions. The top three finishers in each division were recognized.

In previous years, Kiwanis awarded one college scholarship to the performance’s overall winner. This year, it gave out three to the top high school finishers: $1,000 for first place, $750 for second and $500 for third.

Kenneth Grant took home the top prize and money for his violin solo of “Waterfall.” Grant was accompanied by Sam Hoffman. Hunter Anderson, accompanied by Heather Barns, finished second for his vocal solo of “Never Enough.” The group of Will Craft, Thomas Detmer and Nick Gale placed third for their musical performance of “Where Everything Ends, and Nothing’s Begun.”

In the junior high division, Kiley Arrants won with a vocal performance of “Burn.” Taylor Bower took runner-up for a dance to “Footloose Remix,” and Henry Craft finished third for his ukulele and vocal solo of “Riptide.”

For the elementary division, Tess Bateman took home the top prize with her vocal performance of “Part of Your World.” Grace Tellez placed second for her lyrical dance to “Shooting Star,” while the duo of Elliot Aggers and Olivia Denzin took third place for their lyrical dance “Little Balloon.”