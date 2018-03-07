FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 9:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Spaulding Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Fraud, South Main Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 10:15 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Thurmond Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Animal found, Spaulding Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 11:15 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 10th Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 12:57 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Animal found, Absaraka Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, Absaraka Street and Big horn Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Reckless driver, East Brundage Lane, 7:05 p.m.

• Alarm, South Brooks Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Battery, West 13th Street, 6:54 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 9:48 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 9, 10:05 a.m.

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 12:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Horseshoe Road, Dayton, 1:21 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 3:55 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, First Street, Big Horn, 7:12 p.m.

• DUI, US Highway 193, Banner, 7:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Richard Allen Bjerke, 60, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

