SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 9:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Spaulding Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Fraud, South Main Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 10:15 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Thurmond Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Animal found, Spaulding Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 11:15 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 10th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Animal found, Absaraka Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Absaraka Street and Big horn Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Reckless driver, East Brundage Lane, 7:05 p.m.
• Alarm, South Brooks Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Battery, West 13th Street, 6:54 a.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 9:48 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 9, 10:05 a.m.
• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 12:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Horseshoe Road, Dayton, 1:21 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 3:55 p.m.
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, First Street, Big Horn, 7:12 p.m.
• DUI, US Highway 193, Banner, 7:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Richard Allen Bjerke, 60, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 64
Female inmate count: 19
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 4