Funding, increased security discussed at SCSD2 board meeting

SHERIDAN — Increased school security and legislative proposals were among the topics discussed Monday night at the Sheridan County School District 2 board of trustees meeting.

SCSD2 assistant superintendent Scott Stults gave a security update. Stults, Sheridan High School principal Brent Leibach and others met last week with the Sheridan Police Department and determined there will be more police presence during both scheduled and unscheduled fire drills. SPD officers will also do paperwork in their cars outside of schools more often, instead of at the police station.

SCSD2 facilities director Mathers Heuck gave several updates on funding proposals working their way through the Legislature.

A $6.3 million proposal to renovate Sagebrush Elementary School is expected to be passed by the end of this week, but the funds won’t be available until July 1. The same goes for an update to the SHS science wing.

The state Senate removed a proposal to design a new John C. Schiffer Collaborative School building from its capital construction bill. The proposal is not dead yet, as it will be discussed by a Joint Conference Committee composed of members from both the House and Senate. Heuck said it has about a 50 percent chance of being approved.

Heuck also discussed the district’s facility plan for fiscal year 2018-19 that it will submit to the Wyoming School Facilities Commission. SCSD2 will submit a component request to repair the roof and exterior walls at Highland Park Elementary School, which may cost as much as $1 million. The district will also request emergency funding to repair the Big Goose Creek slope.