Gun violence: Are background checks the problem?

SHERIDAN — Wyoming currently stands as one of the most lenient states for tracking gun purchases in the nation. With gun violence at the center of national debates, the question looms: Are incomplete background checks part of the problem?

Local gun owners and sellers would say no, and instead put the burden on the federal government and flawed communication.

The process for purchasing guns in Sheridan County includes a background check only when making public purchases. Private purchases do not require background checks, and a local gun show allows for minimal to no background checks.

Those entities providing background checks must first apply for and obtain a Federal Firearms License through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The application itself spans 12 pages and includes boxes where applicants must mark yes or no for questions regarding past criminal offenses or mental illness history. Each person selling firearms or other materials within a business must complete a separate “responsible person” questionnaire. Copies of the application go to a resident chief law enforcement officer in Sheridan County before being sent to the bureau in Atlanta, Georgia, for review. The CLEO may be the chief of police, sheriff or equivalent designee in the area where the license will be held.

If a business receives a Federal Firearm License, they may sell firearms and also approve purchases for other entities by running the background check.

Twenty-two businesses in Sheridan hold Federal Firearms Licenses. It took Rocky Mountain Discount Sports around four months for the federal bureau to process its paperwork. Steve Hoffine Jr., the son of Wyoming Sportsman’s Gun Shows coordinator Steve Hoffine, said the government became more particular in who receives FFLs.

“They’re pretty sticky who they give them to anymore,” Hoffine said.

Most large-scale distributors must obtain an FFL before selling over-the-counter firearms. Hoffine said new guns are typically public sales and require on-paper background checks.

With most gun shows, there will be some kind of background check included. Private sales, though, need no paper trail in Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports manager and personal gun owner Ron Lee sees communication between federal entities as more of a problem than the background check process.

“In my opinion, the departments have to be communicating,” Lee said. “You’re talking all the way from the big boys in FBI on down.”

When employees receive background check paperwork from the potential purchaser, they manually key in the answers through the bureau’s website. If the purchaser checks “Yes” to any boxes on the questionnaire — like being convicted of a felony — the employee will deny the application before even keying in the information. If all questions are answered truthfully as “No” and entered into the computer correctly, the background check gets approved within five minutes, if not immediately. Entities like Rocky Mountain Discount Sports rely on an accurate and complete system to check potential purchaser history in full.

A common controversy lies in the mental health aspect of background checks. A current background check application asks, “Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective OR have you ever been committed to a mental institution?” When prompted if more or less questions would be adequate for background checks, Lee returned to the bigger idea of proper communications between systems.

“I sell guns to a lot of people who are staunch Second Amendment (believers) that would say less questions, but in my opinion, I see no problem with asking more questions,” Lee said.

“Does it need to be four pages long? No. But you could sure drill that down on that (mental health) question; it’s a pretty generic question.”

Federal law does not require a background check when buying directly from a private seller, which roughly a third of American gun owners utilized, according to The Trace.

While background checks are often scrutinized for being the root issue for gun violence in America, Lee directed the burden of proper background checks to the entities processing the information, mentioning the need for communication among federal entities for background checks to serve their proper purpose in gun purchasing safety in America.