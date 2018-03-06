Students go through songwriting workshop with Dave Munsick

SHERIDAN — “We believe in magic, because music is magic.”

Local musician Dave Munsick shared this sentiment with eager fourth- and fifth-graders Saturday at Meadowlark Elementary School. Munsick worked with the students as part of a songwriting workshop, to help them make magic.

Twelve students came from all the elementary schools in Sheridan County School District 2, a rare gathering according to SCSD2 special services teacher Molly Kinsey.

Kinsey helped organize the day, which was sponsored by the district’s Gifted and Talented Education program but was not limited to Gifted and Talented students. Kinsey asked teachers from the six elementary schools to think of students more inclined for the workshop, an experience they wouldn’t receive in class.

The students spent most of the morning developing lyrics before performing their songs with Munsick in the afternoon. Munsick’s overall theme was that songwriting doesn’t have strict rules but does include guidelines.

“Writing a song is a lot like taking a chunk of wood and there are tools on the wall and someone tells you, ‘Make something,’” Munsick said.

The workshop mainly took place in the library, so Munsick first asked the students to walk around and pick a few book titles that appealed to them. The title they liked best would be the name of their eventual song.

Munsick, a former teacher, asked the students to think of the first picture that popped into their head when they heard the title. With that picture in mind, the students began writing.

“Anything goes,” Munsick said. “It starts to develop into a story. It’s a story that you could tell to a blind person and they could see it.”

The writing helped stimulate the right side of students’ brains, which Munsick emphasized throughout the day.

The right side of the brain is more responsible for creativity and controls functions like abstract meaning, imagination and emotion. The left side of the brain is more analytical and controls logic, reasoning and grammar, among other things.

Munsick gave them a few different exercises to get the creative juices flowing, like writing for several minutes without taking their pen or pencil off the page and writing with their weak hand, so as not to be concerned with spelling or punctuation.

“This is horrible,” one student said of the sloppy handwriting with the weak hand.

“It is horrible, and that’s OK,” Munsick responded.

The students wrote for a few more minutes, and then Munsick shared a story about a writing routine he developed that showed the importance of both the creative and analytical sides of the brain.

After hearing about an old cowboy who loved a young woman in his younger years, Munsick was inspired to write songs.

He then spent the next several months doing just that. Munsick woke up early, when his mind was clear, and wrote from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. trying to work only with the right side of his brain. Then he’d work during the day. Around 3 p.m., Munsick looked at what he wrote earlier in the day and used the left side of his brain to edit and improve the lyrics.

“It was like a different person’s head,” he said of the morning writings. “That was the most productive writing I’ve ever done.”

When students began writing lyrics in the late morning, Munsick emphasized that they should leave something up to the listener’s imagination.

“Everybody thinks differently and sometimes they’re going to see it different than you do,” Munsick said. “That’s one of the best things and also one of the hardest things about songwriting.”

Munsick taught students about creating a melody as well. In the school’s music room, he played a few basic melodies on the piano and guitar. He then asked students to think of adjectives to describe the stories they had written. They came up with words like joyful, livid, depressed, frightened, mysterious and spirited, which Munsick tried to play on the piano.

Munsick said melodies are like tiny, wild birds that will fly away at any moment, so it’s important to write and record them as soon as possible.

“You’re pulling something out of the air that wasn’t there when you woke up, and now it’s there forever,” he said.

Perhaps some of the students will take what they learned from the workshop and create permanent magic.