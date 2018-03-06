Business briefs

Landon’s to host weekend

workshops

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will host a series of workshops this weekend.

The first, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, will focus on growing fruit trees in Wyoming. Attendees will learn about trees and small fruit shrubs, from apples and cherries to blackberries and currants.

Then, Sunday at 1 p.m., a workshop will explore the tricks to growing roses and hydrangeas in Wyoming.

Finally, at 3 p.m. Sunday, a fairy gardening workshops will allow attendees to design and plant a miniature garden.

The greenhouse will provide complimentary pebbles, gravel and other various landscaping elements. Those participating will pay for soil used and plants and fairy garden decor used. Pre-registration is required for this workshop.

Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

For more information, call the store at (307) 672-8340.

SWCA names

new CEO

SHERIDAN — SWCA Environmental Consultants has named Joseph J. Fluder III its new CEO, succeeding John Thomas, who is retiring this month.

Fluder joined SWCA in 2003 as a water resources and GIS specialist in the company’s Albuquerque office. Since that time, he’s held a variety of technical and leadership positions, most recently serving as the chief operating officer for the past four years.

As COO, he was responsible for operational profit and loss, quality control, sales, client and business development, staff development and overall financial performance.

“Joseph has progressed through increasingly complex management positions here at SWCA and has done a fantastic job leading our operations as COO,” said outgoing CEO John Thomas. “I am confident that under Joseph’s leadership, the company is in a stronger position than ever before, and poised to continue to grow and evolve in the future.”

In addition to his extensive experience in project management and business development, Fluder has a strong background in human-induced environmental change, particularly in riparian, grassland and forested areas.

He also is an expert in the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, Clean Water Act, watershed management, and habitat restoration.

He has taught geography, geographic information systems and natural resource courses at the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico College, and he has authored or co-authored numerous professional publications.