City Council grants second postponement for changes to city liquor ordinances

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council voted to table the second reading of proposed changes to the city’s liquor ordinances for another two weeks Monday night to give city attorney Brendon Kerns and Sheridan County Retail Liquor Dealers Association attorney Anthony Wendtland more time to negotiate on disputed sections of the proposed law.

The council previously voted to table the second reading of the city ordinances for one month during its Feb. 5 meeting after Wendtland asked that he and his clients be given more time to review the proposed changes and formulate a response. Both Kerns and Wendtland said they had made significant progress negotiating the language of the ordinances over the past month. However, the attorneys remain at odds over parts of section four of the ordinances, which lays out penalties for liquor licensees who violate city liquor laws.

Wendtland argued that when the ordinances were negotiated in June, the city and the liquor dealers agreed on core standards by which liquor establishments would be judged. The changes to section 14-b, Wendtland said, broaden violations beyond those core standards and open licensees to severe penalties for minor infractions.

Wendtland asked that a section be removed unless limiting provisions could be introduced to keep the focus on the original core standards. Kerns, however, said doing so would eliminate the city’s ability to enforce the ordinances.

“[If the section was stricken] we would have no administrative fee provision, so at that point the accountability for the license holders goes out the window,” Kerns said.

Kerns also noted that without the changes to the section, other sections of the ordinance would contradict one another, and he did not think his revisions altered the intent of the law.

“At the end of the day, the council has to decide whether its original intent was to make license holders responsible for all of their obligations or just some of them,” Kerns said.

Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller directed Kerns and Wendtland to use the two-week postponement to focus on the contentious sections of the ordinances.

“If we are clear on everything else, let’s stop talking about it and move on to the two or three [sections] that need to be clarified and bring that information back to us as soon as possible,” Miller said.

Council will consider the ordinances on second reading March 19.

Doubleday

Council also heard a community update on the proposed Doubleday Sports Complex.

Former Sheridan high school football coach and activities director Don Julian, who is the secretary on the Doubleday Sports Complex board, addressed council to provide an update on the board’s plans for the proposed project and reassure council members the board was focused on clarifying parts of the project that had previously raised council’s concern.

“We know [the budget] has been somewhat of a moving target and we know that causes some concern,” Julian said. “There has been a lot of changes in this process as we’ve gone along. We on the Doubleday board have listened to you, and we feel like we need to take a step back and retool a little bit. But we feel like we are at a critical juncture.”

Julian said the Doubleday board planned to formulate a public awareness campaign in the next 45 to 60 days, called “Why Double Day?,” to highlight benefits the project could provide the community. He also said the board was working on collecting information about the maintenance costs of the proposed facility in order to present council with a sustainable plan for operations.

Other business

Council approved an ordinance that would update the city’s zoning regulations to accommodate the installation of wireless communications equipment, such as transmitters for cellphone service, on its first reading. The ordinance is designed to remove barriers to wireless companies that want to install equipment in Sheridan while ensuring the equipment would not compromise the city’s aesthetics. Council asked utilities director Dan Roberts and community development director Brian Craig to revise sections of the ordinance in order to give the city more control over aesthetics along Main Street and the city’s gateway districts.