County OKs Ramaco rezone

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday morning to approve the rezone of property north of Sheridan from agricultural to industrial. The move will allow for the construction of manufacturing and research facilities planned by Ramaco.

Ramaco Wyoming Coal Co., LLC applied to rezone the approximately 114.23 acres in order to create manufacturing and research facilities on the property with the aim of creating carbon fiber products.

Commissioners Terry Cram and Mike Nickel voted against the action, citing concerns that it will be difficult to hold Ramaco accountable once the land is rezoned.

While Tuesday’s county approval was a victory, Ramaco faces other ongoing challenges to its long-term plans.

The mine Ramaco hoped would supply coal for the research and manufacturing facilities has yet to earn a permit from the state. The application for the mine was denied by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality director in mid-October after the Environmental Quality Council ruled in September that Ramaco’s plans for the mine didn’t offer enough environmental protections.

Brook Mining Company, LLC, filed an appeal in First Judicial District Court in Cheyenne and the case remains in the courts.

The approval by the county of the rezone, though, moves the company one step further in developing its plans.