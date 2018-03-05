Alternatives to incarceration save money, support community members

SHERIDAN — When a person commits a crime, punishment may vary. Depending on the circumstance, he or she might experience a range of alternatives to jail or prison.

Sheridan County juvenile justice administrator Dan Lindly said the process for alternatives to incarceration start in the courthouse.

“In general, municipal and circuit courts address misdemeanor violations for both juveniles and adults,” Lindly wrote in an email. “If an individual is placed on probation from these courts, it is typically for six to eighteen months.”

District court generally addresses felony violations for adults only, although a juvenile may be processed as an adult based on circumstances. Lindly said most of those cases are supervised by the Department of Corrections.

Judges often will sentence juveniles or adults to incarceration and may suspend some or all of the sentence and replace it with probation.

Sheridan County probation and parole officer Jessica Slack told The Sheridan Press she was responsible for around 85 clients.

Lindly said alternatives to incarceration prove more cost effective and allow individuals to remain connected to the community, their family, school and employment, among other things. Incarceration is sometimes necessary, though, for the safety of the individual or the community in which he or she resides.

If those with suspended sentences violate the conditions of probation, they may end up serving their jail or prison sentence.

“For many individuals, this is a good incentive to comply with the terms of probation,” Lindly said.

Sheridan County also utilizes electronic monitoring tools, costing $7 per day. These devices help individuals maintain compliance while also providing a much less expensive alternative to incarceration. Prison inmates cost the state around $123.26 per day at the state penitentiary. Incarceration at the Sheridan County Detention Center in 2015 cost $91.23 per day. Individuals on probation remain in the community, so housing and meal costs are eliminated.

The Sheridan County Justice Office runs programs for both juveniles and adults that serve as either incarceration alternatives or added structure and support for those on probation.

Juvenile diversion averages about 25 to 35 participants per month. The program is offered to first-time offenders with violations that are not too serious, Lindly said, and the participants meet with an officer from the justice office on a regular basis.

“If the city or county attorney’s office approves the referral, the juvenile does not need to go to court over the matter,” Lindly said.

The program runs for six months. If the juvenile successfully completes the program, the incident will not go onto his or her permanent record.

The justice office also handles juvenile probation for 15 to 30 participants per month for six months on average.

Another alternative, juvenile court supervised treatment, includes substance use treatment, and participants see a judge twice a month. The office receives around 10 to 20 people who are court-ordered to complete this for around nine to 12 months.

Adult court supervised treatment looks similar to the juvenile program but averages 25 participants per month for 12 to 15 months.

For those sentenced to unsupervised probation or who have been court ordered through a set of bond conditions, the juvenile justice office conducts random alcohol and drug testing. The office serves an average of 90 participants per month in the random screenings.

“Successful completion rates for our programs tend to remain above 90 percent,” Lindly said. “Recidivism rates are a little more challenging to monitor and calculate but are typically around 9 to 12 percent.”

Alternatives to incarceration help offenders remain in the community and receive help along the way.