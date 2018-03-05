Sheridan County slightly above snowpack median through March

SHERIDAN — Snowpack in Sheridan County has varied through the first week of March, with some sections of the county as low as 77 percent of median snowpack and others as high as 176 percent, according to a report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service Sheridan field office. In total, Sheridan county was slightly above the snowpack median, at 103 percent.

Snowpack measures accumulations of snow that produce streamflow and feed water sources when they melt in the spring and summer. The median used in the report is based on data from 1981 to 2010.

Andrew Cassiday, the district conservationist with NRCS Sheridan field office, said the snowpack data this year has been encouraging so far, but it is too early to draw conclusions about how it will affect water resources when it melts later in the year.

“A year ago, we were pretty light around this time of year and ended about average,” Cassiday said. “This year, it kind of came on slow. Until May or even June it’s hard to say what will happen.”

Cassiday said how quickly the snow melts in the spring and summer will determine how the snowpack affects water resources.

“It can come all at once or it can trickle out slowly,” Cassiday said. “We can be low on snowpack and still flood or be really high on snowpack and need water.”

Because Sheridan County was relatively dry coming into the winter, however, the data so far is a positive sign.

“It is an indication that there is good snow water, and that’s a good sign,” Cassiday said. “The reservoirs are likely to fill; the nearer to median, the more likely it is that our high snowpack will hold up through the summer and we won’t see the extreme low stream flows late in the year.”

Tongue River and Clear Creek drainages have increased in snowpack water content since last month, and the data indicates snow water in the entire Powder River Basin is up, at 125 percent of the median.

Cassiday added that the snow cover across most of the county will help grass grow when the winter ends.

The full report is available on the Sheridan County Conservation District’s website. Daily reports from the snowpack collection stations throughout the county are also available through the Wyoming NRCS website.