Poverty needs assessment underway

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Tripartite Board, which administers the Community Services Block Grant in Sheridan County, is conducting a community needs assessment to evaluate the needs of residents of low-income in Sheridan County. The federal CSBG grant requires that these assessments be conducted every three years.

By law, CSBG funds must be spent fighting poverty and improving the economic self-sufficiency of residents. The needs assessment will help the local board identify the community’s top needs so that limited funds can be used as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Community Builders, Inc., an economic and community development consulting firm based in Douglas, will be conducting the needs assessment during the next two months. One of the key elements of this process is to gather input from local residents and community stakeholders about poverty in Sheridan County.

CBI is gathering input for the needs assessment by conducting surveys and personal interviews. Surveys ask for respondents to share their opinions of community needs, service programs and many other factors that affect poverty.

The community survey is available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SheridanCommunity. Service providers are also being asked to provide hard copies of the survey to their clients at their place of business.

Community service providers and other local stakeholders will be asked to complete a different but complimentary survey, providing additional insight from their unique perspective of fighting poverty in Sheridan County.

CBI Principal Consultant Joe Coyne encouraged everyone to weigh in.

“Poverty affects all of us,” he said in a press release. “While the Sheridan community is known for its generosity and for taking care of its own, poverty persistently gnaws away. It is very real and painful. From a broad perspective, we need to understand how poverty is currently affecting Sheridan County residents, and we need to figure out how poverty might be changing.”

The goal of working through this needs assessment process is to end up with a clear Community Action Plan that helps to meet the needs of residents of low-income in Sheridan County.

The Sheridan County Tripartite Board will use the needs assessment to prioritize its funding to make a difference in the lives of local residents.

“These federal funds are very limited, and no one knows what funding will look like in the future. We want to be sure we are spending that money the most effective way possible,” said Linda Gostas, Sheridan County Tripartite Board coordinator.

After gathering public input, CBI will conduct further analysis to answer two key questions:

• What is the current status of poverty and the conditions with which low-income residents struggle?

• What are the trends in poverty and conditions that may impact low-income residents in the future?

A public meeting will be scheduled for the third week of April, at which time CBI will present its preliminary findings. The final needs assessment report will be completed by May 1 and made available to the public.