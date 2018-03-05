FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Tongue River watershed meeting planned

RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County Conservation District will conduct a meeting on the Tongue River watershed Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Ranchester Town Hall.

The Tongue River Watershed Steering Committee, which is comprised of landowners and interested parties, provides input and recommendations to the SCCD for implementing resource programs within the watershed.

The meeting is open to anyone living in or interested in the Tongue River watershed.

Ranchester Town Hall is located at 145 Coffeen St.

