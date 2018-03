SHERIDAN — The annual Big Horn Homebuilders Association Home and Garden Show will take place Friday through Sunday.

The show will open Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.

Vendors will include banks, landscapers, contractors and others.

For more information, see www.bhhba.org.

The show will take place at the Sheridan Holiday Inn Convention Center, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.