SHERIDAN — Prevention Management Organization and WyPTAC will provide a workshop regarding coalition and capacity building.

The training, planned for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, is open to community members who have a heart for substance abuse and suicide prevention.

Lunch will be provided.

To RSVP for the training, email tgroomsmith@pmowyo.org.

First United Methodist Church is located at 215 W. Works St.