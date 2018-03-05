SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:57 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 2200 block Papago Drive, 3:22 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 8:08 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Vehicle fire, Sheridan area, 10:02 p.m.

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West Island Road, 12:02 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 1:13 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:54 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 8:41 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:33 a.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:51 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Moonlight Drive, 4:30 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 2:33 a.m.

• Medical, 2200 block Papago Drive, 3:07 a.m.

• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 10:31 p.m.

• Medical, 2100 block North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Dismissals — Jasmine N. Foote, Sheridan; Jolei Michelle Foote, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Burglary cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 6:04 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Big Goose Road, 7:44 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Kurtz Drive, 8:23 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 10:21 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Emerson Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Open door, East Alger Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, East College Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Florence Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Fraud, South Thurmond Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Accident, Fourth Avenue East, 3:34 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Brooks Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Alarm, North Gould Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Animal found, Dana Avenue, 8:12 p.m.

• Open door, Gladstone Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Hill Pond Drive, 8:36 p.m.

• Assist SO, Horn Avenue, 10:46 p.m.

• K-9 request, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:04 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 1:16 a.m.

• DUS, West Loucks Street, 1:46 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 5:42 a.m.

• Accident, Smith Street and Jefferson Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Snow removal, East Burkitt Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Animal dead, East Colorado Street, 10:33 a.m.

• Overdose/poison, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

•Theft from vehicle, West Loucks Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Gould Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Dome Drive, 1:28 p.m.

• DUI, Carlin Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Attempt locate, East Brundage Lane, 5:40 p.m.

• Damaged property, Gould Street, 7:06 p.m.

• K-9 search, Dana Avenue and West 17th Street, 7:16 p.m.

• K-9 request, North Main Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:42 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 8:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sheridan Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 10:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:32 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:14 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:20 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 2:21 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Custer Street, 4:35 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 4:50 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Park Drive, 8:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Assist agency, Taylor Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Kingfisher Avenue, 11:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street and Water Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:44 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Pinyon Place, 1:19 p.m.

• Found property, Colony Park Drive, 1:54 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Pinyon Place, 2:36 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Long Drive, 3:36 p.m.

• DUS, North Scott Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Illinois Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 5:12 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Avoca Place, 5:59 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Loucks Street, 6:01 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Solutions Way, 8:18 p.m.

Monday

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 12:16 a.m.

• DUS, West Fifth Street, 1:13 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Fraud, Upper Road, 9:30 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Upper Hideaway Lane, Story, 11:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 5:13 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 6:10 p.m.

• Family dispute, Skylark Lane, Story, 6:41 p.m.

• Warrant service, Highway 335, 7:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 10:38 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 17, 8:57 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Island Road, Big Horn, 11:30 a.m.

• Accident, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 9:47 p.m.

• DUI, Fourth Avenue East, 11:56 p.m.

Sunday

• Alarm, Water Street, Dayton, 7:58 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, milepost 9.5, 7:23 p.m.

• Attempt locate, I-90 eastbound, milepost 16, 8:16 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, Maverick Lane, 10:01 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• No new arrests.

Saturday

• Dennis Shane Barney, 62, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Nathan Scott Gainforth, 18, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• David Corey Wasson, 23, Sheridan, illegal registration, compulsory auto insurance, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 4

Number of releases for the weekend: 1

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 69