Broncs fall to Camels again

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team fell to Campbell County 72-69 Friday night during the semifinals of the regional tournament in Laramie. The No. 4-seeded Camels have beaten top-seeded Sheridan in all three matchups this season.

The Broncs will battle No. 3-seeded Cheyenne Central in the consolation round Saturday before traveling to the state tournament in Casper beginning Thursday.

The two teams jockeyed for position for the majority of the contest. Sheridan trailed 19-18 at the end of the first quarter, but vaulted ahead 38-36 at halftime. The Camels went back out in front 59-57 ahead of the fourth quarter, and used an 8-2 run during the game’s final eight minutes to hang on for the win.