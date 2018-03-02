Spelunking in Wyoming’s second deepest cave

By Christina Schmidt

After years of searching, Sheridan residents and cavers Ron Condos, Jerry Elkins and Dale Jacobson found what they were looking for on July 4, 1977.

“We knew there was a cave there somewhere,” said Condos. “Whenever we would go to the mountains for any other reason, we would stop in and poke around and look for an entrance. It was Jerry Elkins who actually found the entrance. He climbed over this big boulder and started digging rocks out of a crack. Then he found what he thought might be an entrance.”

When Elkins returned days later with Condos and Jacobson, he was the first to maneuver into the vertical crack he had unearthed.

“He was gone for about 45 minutes and came back and said, ‘We’ve got a cave’,” Condos remembered. “Then Dale went in. We just forced ourselves into it. Well, I was the only one who had to be forced — the other two guys I was with were skinny. The original entrance was 9 and 1/4 inches wide. It took me 26 minutes to go four feet.”

What the trio had found was the entrance to Wyoming’s second longest and deepest cave and the third deepest limestone cave in the country. Located above Shell, the cave, now named Great Expectations or Great X, is considered one of the most challenging caves in the region.

After the tight squeeze through the entrance, a small room opens up. In order to continue, cavers must descend more than 90 feet down ‘chimneys’, using their arms and legs as wedges against the walls to inch themselves down into another larger opening before continuing on.

The group spent nine hours on that initial visit and continued to explore the cave on at least another dozen trips, at one point spending 11 days inside the cave after hauling in various gear and 120 D-size batteries for their most critical equipment — headlamps and flashlights.

“We spent most of our time packing our gear and not exploring,” said Condos. “But we did get into the lower stream passage. We stayed in the Great Hall as a camp. Overnighting in a cave is not fun. The temperature was 40 degrees with about 90 percent humidity. Our sleeping bags never dried out. We were never warm.”

Condos has not been back to Great X for many years, but others have continued exploring and mapping its interior over the decades, including Bob Montgomery of Casper.

“I know on my first trip, the first thing I encountered was the Crisco Crack, which is right at the entrance and is a very tight crack,” said Montgomery, who helped haul gear for early surveyors of the cave. “Some people couldn’t get through it. I remember ripping the pockets off my shirt trying to get through it. Then there were a series of chimneys you have to climb down and then get down into the water. I remember the water and how cold it was. You literally had to wade through water up to your knees. It was a difficult cave and it still is.”

The water comes from a small tributary of Shell Creek, which enters and takes various passages through the cave before reemerging through a small opening six miles downstream.

There are two types of trips cavers can take in Great X, both of which are suitable only for cavers with advanced training and experience. The most common, the Upper Portion, includes a variety of passageways, waterfalls and ‘rooms’ and The Great Hall, which at approximately 100 feet wide, 100 feet tall and 2,004 feet long is the largest cavern in Wyoming.

Creek water flows through many of the passageways, requiring wading, which combined with the constant cold air temperature in the cave make hypothermia an ever-present danger. Cavers exploring the Upper Portion enter and exit from the original upper entrance.

The other option is called the ‘through-trip’ and involves going in the upper entrance and out the lower exit. The route is 5 to 6 miles and takes 12 to 16 hours. On this grueling trip, cavers swim or wade through 40-degree water and rappel off cliffs and through waterfalls. For the finale, they must belly-crawl the Grim Crawl of Death.

“It is about 1,200 feet long,” explained Montgomery. “It’s kind of a horizontal fissure, up to a couple feet high and narrowing down to a foot high with water running through it and you are crawling through that, pushing your pack. It is very cold. To do the through-trip in the cave requires a wetsuit and coveralls that won’t get torn up by the rocks in the cave. There used to be one portion (which has since widened slightly due to rock movement or other natural forces) where you literally put your face up against the ceiling to breathe. It is not friendly.”

Montgomery has lost count but estimates he has been in the Upper Portion of the cave 30 to 40 times.

“I’ve done one through-trip and it’s probably the only one I’ll ever do,” he said. “I would have to be in a lot better shape than I am now to even contemplate it. When I talk about doing it, my wife will show me pictures of the open wounds — that have now become scars — on my rear end from when I did the trip last time.

“If someone were to be injured in this cave, it probably means they are going to get hypothermic and die pretty quickly,” he continued. “There is no one near that cave that could go in and do a rescue. A rescue would require bringing in people from out of state with expertise in cave rescue.”

The cave is located on private property, and for safety and conservation reasons, the entrance is gated and locked, with only qualified cavers allowed entry.

The cave is ‘great’ indeed, but it’s certainly not for the faint of heart.