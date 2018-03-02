House and Senate apart on education finances

SHERIDAN — Similar to the overall legislative budget, the Wyoming House and Senate seem to be far from reaching a compromise regarding funding for K-12 education.

Both the House and Senate proposed education finance bills that are currently being looked at by the opposite committee. That is part of a process called crossover, where House committees look at approved Senate committee proposals and vice versa and decide whether or not to bring them to their respective legislative body.

The 31-page House education bill, HB140 proposes smaller cuts to K-12 education by diverting revenue from savings account, among other things. The 23-page Senate proposal, SF117, advocates for more significant cuts as a way to reign in state spending and decrease the education budget deficit, which the Legislative Service Office estimates to be about $660 million for the 2018-19 biennium. The Senate bill would cut at least $108 million total over the next three years, while the House bill proposes about $30 million in total cuts over three years.

The Senate bill would increase class sizes — and thus eliminate some teacher positions — for grades four through 12 and would likely decrease the amount of money districts receive for health insurance. To help offset the cuts, the bill would spread $10 million between the state’s 48 school district’s next year and $5 million the year after.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, among others, has repeatedly stated the state doesn’t get enough bang for its buck in K-12 education spending.

The Senate also added the main tenets of the education bill into its budget bill, meaning the House can’t just shoot down the education bill and be done with it. The House did not incorporate parts of its main education bill into its budget bill.

The House proposal “represents the cuts to education that we feel are appropriate but also tries to line up some other funding sources for down the road to really bolster the funding of education,” said Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, a member of the House education committee.

The House bill doesn’t increase class sizes or affect health insurance and salaries. The largest cut comes from how districts calculate enrollment, which largely determines the amount of state funding districts receive. The bill would also use revenue from an internet sales tax and filing fees from the Wyoming Secretary of State Office to help funding.

Based on testimony during the legislative session so far, education advocates are almost unanimous in their support of the House bill.

“We feel like it’s responsible doing that when we can use what reserves we have and also use the rainy day fund sparingly,” Kinner said. “There was some thought that the Senate believes we’re going to blow through [those savings] in three or four years. But the way we’re looking at it and the way we’re trying to design it is that that rainy day fund may go out beyond a dozen years. So there certainly are some differences of opinion.”

Last year, the House and Senate were in similar positions, with the Senate proposing more significant cuts than the House. The two bodies met late in the legislative session and approved an amended version of a House bill that cut K-12 education funding by $34 million.

The House education committee discussed the Senate proposal Friday afternoon and voted against it 7-1. The Senate education committee has not considered the House education proposal yet. Monday is the final day for committees to submit crossover bills to the House or Senate for consideration.

If the House and Senate do not pass each other’s school finance bills, they will negotiate their differences as part of a general conference committee comprised of five representatives and five senators. It is not yet known when the conference committee would meet or who would be on it.

Another education proposal, a Senate Joint Resolution bill on public school financing, SJ-4, would change the Wyoming Constitution and make it possible for legislators to determine how to fund education without worrying about lawsuits from school districts.

The House education committee has not considered the proposal yet, but if it passes the House, the bill would be voted on by citizens this fall. Currently, the Wyoming Supreme Court mandates that the Legislature provide an equitable education regardless of the state’s revenue issues.

The education funding deficit has been a back-and-forth debate for a while, and it appears the House and Senate are no closer to agreement than when the session began.