Law enforcement shares coping methods

SHERIDAN — Law enforcement officers often face troubling events in their line of work. Training at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy does its best to set first responders up for success, but each officer must learn his or her own ways to cope with the stresses of the job.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputy Levi Dominguez teaches the family survival class to first responders and their family members for two hours before Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy graduation. He informs first-time law enforcement support systems of potential hardships that come with the nature of the job.

Dominguez started volunteering with his hometown fire department in Dayton before graduating from Montana State University-Billings to become a paramedic. Even with extensive training, Dominguez still struggles with responding to calls.

“I still deal with and respond to various types of scenarios that involve people that I know or grew up with, so it can be tough,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez relies heavily on his wife, Melissa, to talk through difficult calls or traumatic incidents. Hugs from his 7 and 5-year-old boys also help Dominguez press forward after a tough scene, especially one involving children.

Dominguez appreciates debriefing with fellow deputies or even supervisors, especially if they responded to the same incident.

“A lot of times together as deputies or first responders, we’ll talk with each other about it when we go back to the office, and that’s great,” Dominguez said. “They went through it with you, so it’s good to get that side of things.”

In the case of a larger incident, like a large car wreck where several entities respond to the scene, supervisors will organize a critical incident stress debriefing. First responders meet and share how they contributed to the call and if anything is still bothering them.

SCSO deputy Boot Hill’s experience in law enforcement spans several roles at different organizations, including detention officer at the women’s facility in Lusk, Sheridan Police Department and road deputy at SCSO. Hill now serves as a school resource officer and DARE program coordinator. He needed the break from hard-hitting law enforcement and appreciates the positivity students radiate.

“It reminds me it’s not all about bad guys and bad things,” Hill said. “It’s easy to wake up one morning and go, “Wow, I’ve been a grumpy person because that’s all I deal with are people…having bad days or a bad situation.”

It depends on the incident for Hill, who appreciates decompressing with his family and friends while also processing alone to avoid questions about the circumstance. Both Hill and Dominguez also use outdoor activities as a way to connect with family and remove the stresses from the work week.

Dominguez wanted the community to understand even if first responders did not show emotion on scene, they aren’t immune to those feelings.

“We’re human too,” Dominguez said. “Even though maybe when we’re on scene and they see us and we don’t show emotion at the time, it’s because we’re trying to get the help that everybody needs…but it does affect us.”

SPD officer Sgt. Jerry Rasmussen learned to compartmentalize his life into work and everything else. While he said it’s not easy to just shut everything off after a first day on the job, he’s learned over time to not let his experiences affect other parts of his life.

SPD officer Jon Snoozy uses physical exercise as a means to decompress and work through difficult calls. Hill noted there’s not one way that works for everyone.

“Everybody processes differently,” Hill said.

Managing the stresses of the job doesn’t come easy, but first responders use various methods — and each other — to deal with emotions throughout the process.