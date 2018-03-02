Reconnecting with college friends

Over the course of the last week, I had the opportunity to travel to San Diego. I attended a conference with a great name — the Mega Conference. How does that not make you feel empowered?

Anyway, while I was traveling on the West Coast soaking in some 60-degree weather and running along the bay without fear of slipping on a patch of ice, I caught up with a friend of mine from college. She was a senior when I was a freshman, but we both played softball at Northwestern University and she was always helpful, nice and encouraging. She was also a force.

Now, she has her own executive- and team-coaching business. She focuses primarily on leadership acceleration, burnout relief/prevention and team development. She also speaks to groups and individuals about emotional intelligence.

We had a chance to grab a cup of coffee while I was in town. We talked about our families, our lives and, of course, our work. She’ll be heading to Wyoming in April to lead two sessions at the FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference. She’ll focus on burnout prevention and relief for one session. She’ll also lead a discussion on emotional intelligence.

You won’t want to miss out.

For more information on this year’s slate of speakers for FAB (and to purchase your tickets for the April 6 event), see thesheridanpress.com/fab.

I also had the chance to catch up with my best friend from Northwestern University. We text occasionally but mostly track each other’s lives on social media. It’s so easy to get caught up in our own worlds, so we don’t talk on the phone very often. Maybe it’s a generational thing.

Whenever I’m in Chicago, though, I make a point to spend some time with her.

It’s funny how some friendships stand the test of time, distance and age while others don’t.

She and I met as freshmen at NU. We both played softball. She was recruited; I was a walk-on. We clicked, though. We spent study halls, spare time and social lives together. We had similar friends and we were roommates for a couple years. We drifted apart briefly after school, but we’ve reconnected and I couldn’t be happier.

I’m not sure who said it, but I once heard the quote, “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.”

People change, move away and grow up; it’s perfectly normal for not all friendships to last forever. But, I’m sure glad some do.